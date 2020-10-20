To the editor:
My name is Eve Klotz, a Democrat running for state representative in New Hampshire House District 8. I will represent: Effingham, Ossipee, Moultonborough, Sandwich, Tuftonboro, Brookfield and Wakefield as a floterial candidate, which means that people in Districts 5 and 3 can vote for me along with rep candidates Donna Ackerman (District 5), Pat Pustell (5), Knute Ogren (5) and Caroline Nesbitt (3).
I live in Effingham. My husband, Bill, and I own The Farm By The River. We raise sheep, sell lamb, grow pick-your-own raspberries and free-ease crop land to a CSA farmer doing business as Mountain Heartbeet Veggies.
We raised two boys in Carroll County, both of whom live in New Hampshire.
I retired in 2019 after 33 years as an licensed and independent clinical social worker and administrator at Northern Human Services. I want to continue to make a difference in health and human services, mental health and education in N.H. I support initiatives to protect and maintain our environment and rural character; I endorse initiatives to provide universal broadband across N.H.; incentives to increase housing opportunities; raising the minimum wage so that young people will afford to live, learn and stay in N.H.; alternative energy solutions that provide new jobs in the state and reduce impact of fossil fuels on the environment; funding to support law enforcement with anti-bias training to keep safe police, LGBTQ citizens, the mentally ill, persons of color, and all others.
I believe in science and data, that racism exists, women have the right to decide what’s best for their bodies and that every person will be treated fairly regardless of whom they love.
I hope that you will vote for me and Blue candidates top to bottom so that we can make New Hampshire even better and protect our democracy going forward.
Eve Klotz
Effingham
