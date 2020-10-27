To the editor:
This I know to be true and you can fact check it until you are black and blue.
1)Ruger is a N.H. company.
2) Ruger just purchased the Marlin Company, a Connecticut manufacturing company.
3) If Ruger can be enticed to move its Marlin manufacturing from Connecticut to New Hampshire, all of the Marlin workers will get an automatic 30 percent raise for they no longer pay a state income or sales tax.
4) The manufacturing facility for Marlin manufacturing is ready to be occupied for manufacturing.
5) The underused Kennett High School building is the perfect site. With declining student enrollment and contracts from the sending towns about to expire and not to be renewed, it is time to get this burden off the backs of taxpayers.
What do you and your readers think?
Eugene M.Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
I think Doctors should be against guns.
Bill,
What about knives or other sharp objects?
Makes about as much sense.
When you say, "against" guns, that's a fairly broad category of inanimate objects. Is that all guns, or do you have one in particular that bothers you?
Are doctors exempt from the protections of the 2nd Amendment?
Are doctors exempt from the right to self-defense?
