To the editor:
Now we cradle Catholics find that we now have one down and two more to go. Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was arraigned in court this past week, leaving two more to go; that is the ninth and tenth bishops of the Manchester Diocese.
It would be refreshing if the Boston archdiocese would keep their garbage and not pass trash to New Hampshire. Likewise the Rockville Centre. N.Y., diocese should keep its trash in house and not pass trash to New Hampshire.
We the people are fed up with hierocracy that are simply wolves in sheeps’ clothing preying on innocent boys, girls and women. Enough is enough. It is not resignation, but incarceration that we demand.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
