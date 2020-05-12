To the editor:
I am writing to ask for your support on two issues in particular on Tuesday in the town election.
First, I would like your vote in the Budget Committee race. But more important in my opinion is Article 42 that calls on the Legislature and Governor to create an independent committee to redraw the legislative maps in 2021.
Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our state and nation but when the districts are drawn by politicians to favor themselves it’s not a fair election. This committee would still follow the Constitutional laws about continuity of towns and respecting county lines. It would just be made up of non-lawmakers. The fact that Republican candidates for The House are so opposed to this measure tells me what they have in mind if they control the Legislature and Governor's office when the new maps are drawn in 2021.
Erik Corbett
Conway
