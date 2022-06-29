A broken clock is right twice a day. Barry Goldwater, whose 1964 campaign for president won only Carroll County in all of New England, once stated, “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the (Republican) party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.“
Last week’s Supreme Court decision throwing out Roe v. Wade is the culmination of decades of work by right-wing religious extremists. On the same day the Court told millions of American women that their bodily autonomy will be up to their state legislatures, it told New York state that it cannot enact their own state laws regarding guns. I swear, if the GOP didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any.
Granite State women still have some say on what to do with their bodies, for now. Last year the extremists who have taken control of the N.H. GOP snuck into the state budget the most restrictive abortion regulations in our history. They had to sneak it into the budget because it didn’t have enough support to pass on its own and they knew Gov. Sununu couldn’t/wouldn’t stand up to them and veto the budget.
Have no doubt they will try the same stunt again and make more extreme demands of a governor desperate to maintain his grip on power until he’s ready to run for president. The only way to ensure everyone’s privacy rights is to send a Democratic majority to Washington and Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.