To the editor:
I’m going to step into the fray of public restrooms, locals versus all the rest of us, and even the school budget.
First let me say, that I live in a glass house. I have lived here for almost 17 years, and for the first 10 years I did not vote in local elections at all. I voted in the November elections but not in the town/April elections. Why? Because I didn’t know enough to vote on local issues.
We came from Portsmouth and I felt that the property taxes here were not unreasonable. Also, I didn’t have any children or grandchildren in the school system, so I didn’t have “a dog in that fight” so to speak. I believe many people who move here feel the same way.
I agree with Bill Marvel, heaven forbid! That the Conway school system needs a long, hard look. Public education is a very complicated issue to say the least. Contrary to Mr. Marvel, its not just a simple "let’s take out $400,000, just on principle."
Speaking only about the high school, no matter how much you remember school when you were there, its changed a lot. Whether it was 20, 30 or 50 plus years ago. We can’t compare then and now. Period. Still, regardless of COVID, the numbers on evals and the amount of money spent just doesn’t make sense, even to me.
All this is very complicated, no matter how much one tries to listen and understand. Speaking only for myself, I feel I have to trust the system. I believe in public education. I believe that it is a key reason the United States has been so successful.
I must also say right out, I believe that the Free State people in the N.H. House and the Senate and Ed Edelblute, are working to destroy public education. Gov. Chris Sununu selected Mr. Edelblute, who had no background in Public Education, so I feel the governor owns this mess. Children and our schools are the key to our future, we must invest in that future.
Public restrooms. If the town doesn’t want to fund them, there have been some excellent suggestions for ways to fund them. I like some of those ideas. Public toilets are not just for “outsiders/ tourists” Mr. Hounsell. What constitutes "local," just the people who live in Conway? But not Madison or Bartlett, Fryeburg, etc.? Come on, everyone goes to the fireworks and other events. When people just have to "go" and can’t wait, what do you think happens? They go where we would prefer they didn’t.
I am NOT connected to the chamber in anyway. However, Conway, and the whole valley is a tourist mecca, its been a tourist place for a very long time. Yes, many people here would like to see some other clean business here, software engineers or something. But the fact is it’s a tourist place, and will continue to be a tourist destination.
The town of Conway, could do a number of things to reduce costs. (these are not my ideas, but they make sense to me) Why do we have five fire departments? We might need substations, but one chief and one system, would reduce the duplication and overall costs. We don’t need three grammar schools. Lets close the smallest one, keep the building and put public bathrooms there, it’s a great location. There was a letter about this, I think it is a great idea that should at least be looked into.
Conway is a nice place to live, that’s why I live here. Virtually all the people who work or do important unpaid work for the town are good people. All I have met or had interaction with are trying their best to be helpful. I also believe that moving forward, some new, younger people need to step up.
Ellin Leonard
Center Conway
