To the Editor:
Former President Donald Trump would have us believe that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election here in our state. Thankfully, last week Gov. Sununu stood up for the integrity of our elections in New Hampshire, and denounced ‘the Big Lie’ saying, “There has been absolutely no evidence of fraud or corruption in our elections — which is proof New Hampshire’s system remains the gold standard for election integrity."
I am grateful to the governor for making this statement. Now we must all do our part and support legislation that will insure all voters can cast a ballot fairly and easily in future years.
In spite of the evidence that our voting process has been working, this year the N.H. legislature has debated many laws that would restrict our right to vote. Proposed state laws in the House Election Law Committee would make it harder for young people who are attending college to vote. These laws, if passed, will also make voting by absentee ballot more difficult for some voters.
I support the For the People Act, (HR1/S1). This bill establishes minimum standards for elections, so that certain groups of voters are not targeted or hampered by restrictive laws.
This law would also make billionaires disclose money they’re spending to influence elections through “dark money” groups.
Please call Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan and tell them that you want to protect the freedom to vote by doing what it takes to pass the For the People Act. The senate switchboard number is 888-453-3211.
Ellen Farnum
Tamworth
