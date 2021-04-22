To the editor:
Way to go Lebron James with your Twitter message: “You’re next” with picture of a police officer following Black teenage girls being threatened by a 16-year-old girl with a knife in Columbus, Ohio.
Why was he silent about the shooting death of the seven-year-old Black girl at McDonald’s in Chicago, Ill., while in the car with her Dad? Where has he been when Blacks are killing Blacks?
How about putting your money where your mouth is? Where was he when China was squashing Hong Kong protesters because he was afraid China would no longer manufacture his Nike footwear; Nike profited in the billions in China. Another big mouth decrier: Rep. Maxine Waters. With her words at Brooklyn Center, she once again (remember 2018?) opened her maw to create for the Derek Chauvin defense the possibility of an appeal and, possibly, a mistrial.
By the way, Joseph R. Biden, I’m still waiting for the unity you promised when you were campaigning. Empty promises. Empty vessel.
Elizabeth Kelsea
North Conway
