To the editor:
I read in the Sun that House bill (HB1349FN) would legalize hallucinogenic mushrooms. It’s being sponsored by six “leaders” in Concord. I don’t know what planet they flew from to land in N.H. but a return trip should be in their future.
Rep. Kevin Verville’s quote even made Quote of the Week in The Sun in same issue. "That if you take this, you will see the universe for what it is, you will understand the universal oneness. We are essentially the universe trying to realize itself."
What is his history and the other five with psilocybin mushrooms? I suggest they are tripping or having flashbacks at the expense of the constituents who voted for them. Lobotomies might increase their IQs.
Elizabeth Kelsea
North Conway
