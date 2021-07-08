To the editor:
I would like to address Ellin Leonard’s letter of July 8 to the Sun.
She begins with her praise of David Schribman’s letters being published in the Sun. Her opinion based upon her facts? Then she "just loves" Jonna Carter’s columns. Her opinion based on her facts? She follows that with, "If you are Catholic, fine. I am down with that. but, I’m not." Well, which is it, Ellin?
Her last salvo "there are a number of letters to the editor (we all know who is being referenced here) that write things the writer wants to believe are just factually not true." By the way, who are the writers she is referencing?
She wants us to salivate over her opinions but denigrates others for having theirs. When discussing opinions address the idea opinions are not invalid and talk about what makes them valid: Different ideas, goals, perspectives and understanding. Could she be a legend in her own mind? Just opining.
Elizabeth Kelsea
North Conway
