To the editor:
Bob Gordon walked down the street with his beloved dog Champney. They were a hiking team, friends with so many in the hiking community, including Ed Parsons.
Bob practiced Tibetan Buddhism. This beautiful religion gives you the bravery to face death. It’s ceremonies are elaborate and meaningful.
Bob also adored the sermons of Pojen Lee, a minister of Christianity, whose talks were so poignant they made you cry. Bob had many friends in the spiritual community, including Gardiner and Charles; pastoral-counselor and minister respectively.
Bob belonged to the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and they were honored to have him. Bill Fein was a fellow artist and another of Bob’s best buddies, as Bob Gordon had many. Alfred, Andre, Bill, Charles, Dawn, Ed, Elizabeth (me), Gardiner, Ginny, Lisa, Sandy — the list goes beyond each of those friends' and neighbors' consciousness.
Many here listed went to the sacred medicine puja, the Tibetan rite, where Sandy was enfolded into Buddhism by taking refuge. Not very long after this, Bob, Ed and Sandy we’re hiking when Sandy collapsed. Bob and Ed tried for hours to revive him, but Sandy was gone.
Bob is gone now too. He took his last hike with his beloved dog Champney, walked into his artist studio, sat to remove his hiking boots, as he has done every night for 77 years. Maybe it was a clot that dislodged, he sat back and died. His hiking dog Champney by his side.
Dawn had been Bob’s wife. Few have seen a more devoted man. He loved her each and every day, and remained dedicated throughout her Alzheimers to the last.
Mr. Gordon was a devoted, spiritual, artistic, fun loving man, and he was punctual. So on the morning of Sept. 8 when Bob failed to show up at the art association to hang his art, his buddy, Bill Fein, rushed to Bob’s studio and home nestled near Chief Red Eagle’s totem pole. Bill broke down the studio door, went in and found Bob in the chair.
Champney was rescued by one of Bob’s devoted students.
Champney and Bob’s last walk together was on Sept. 7.
Bob’s 78th birthday was two days later.
He had just seen Andre a few days prior at Almost There telling him, “My dad died in his 70s, never made it to 80, and I don’t think I gonna make it either.”
So many of us love(d) you dearly Bob, already in the piercing white light.
We’ll take care of Chimney.
What a profound birthday.
Elizabeth J Irwin
North Conway
