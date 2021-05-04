To the editor:
We have had our home away from home in Conway for over 25 years visiting three seasons of the year with the intent that we will live in Conway at retirement. We are recent STR providers for others who want to enjoy all the valley has to offer in the summer months.
We have never had any issues with our guests primarily due to the strong screening of our guests and detailed house rules — sent at time of booking and reinforced at check-in. We also have a camera triggered by motion (automatically sends video to our smart phones) covering our driveway that alerts us to activity enabling us to monitor the coming and going of guests.
We will not sell our home away from home because of any changes in the current STR practices — our home away from home is not dependent on the income from STRs. We do respect the need to establish STR governance to ensure the use of STRs doesn’t infringe on those who live year-round in the valley.
What we will no longer be able to is afford to employ local contractors and service providers who maintain and renovate our home on our behalf. Fortunately, we are handy and the projects will simply take longer to get done as our schedule permits. Additionally, we will no longer be able to employ our cleaner, Linda, for the summer months. She is a fantastic asset and partner in helping manage our STR and we’ve established a nice friendship.
We also are heavy users of STRs and intentionally have not stayed in a hotel for years. Hotels do not meet our needs respective to dining and living space. Over the last four-months we have utilized four different STRs for vacations and if necessary, go out of the way to use a STR versus a hotel. The impact of others like us needs to be considered respective to the economic impact to the valley.
In summary, we concur that governance on STRs needs to be established to be fair to all.
Eleanor Conroy & Scott Reynolds
Franklin, Mass.
