To the editor:
On June 12 and 13, I witnessed the dedication of our SAU-9 teachers and support staff for their students, starting with John Fuller's end-of-year goodbye visit to fifth-grade students and the drive-through parade for all students at John Fuller.
Then there was the amazing 2020 KHS graduation, starting with the very organized and personal greeting of every student, and the amazing chairlift ride and graduation ceremony atop Cranmore Mountain, ending with the seniors' parade through town, which was epic.
These teachers and faculty are truly amazing and care for their students and families.
Eileen Haley
North Conway
