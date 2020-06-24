To the editor:
A recent article in The Conway Daily Sun implied that since I commented it would be nice to have someone younger elected to the Wolfeboro representative seat, that I endorsed Brodie Deshaies. I do not.
I was referring to Carrie Duran, who is the age of my children, not my grandchildren. While Brodie is a nice young man, I am not impressed with his political maturity. I believe voters want a representative who understands our community needs, as well as the economy, environment, education, etc. and reflects Wolfeboro’s values.
While Brodie was “playing at politics” by writing letters implying my incompetence because I didn’t agree with his views on various bills, Carrie was in Concord testifying on legislation and meeting with legislators regarding disability services.
She has worked with Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and regional agencies on bipartisan bills for disability and human service needs. She serves on boards and commissions for those services as well as one addressing workforce housing.
As a single mother of three children, Carrie understands the challenges of supporting a family, keeping a roof over their heads, providing food, medical care, transportation, love and support.
She balanced it all while this year adding in home schooling. With 20 years in the hospitality industry, including management, she has the experience and understanding of current issues facing Wolfeboro’s tourism economy and can work towards what is needed to get us back to speed.
Wolfeboro also has a Republican representative. His recognition of problems and values may be similar, but his ideas of how to address them are often different from mine. I have respected that those who elected him may agree and have a right to his representation.
Yet, Mr. Deshaies and others attack personally those with differing opinions rather than granting me or my supporters that respect.
Being an effective representative requires experience, maturity and willingness to accept and respect differences of opinions while working together to serve our community and state.
I believe Carrie Duran has the maturity and proficiency to do the job well.
Rep. Edith DesMarais
D-Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.