My name is Ed Roche. I moved here in 2002 after retiring as a crane operator for 38 years. I was and still am in awe of the beauty of the Mount Washington Valley and the Conway community.
Over the years, through the church of my faith and a Twelve Step Fellowship, I have enjoyed the friendship of many, many wonderful people in Conway. Good neighbors, caring people who warm my heart. I would not want to live anywhere else. I am 79 years old and my heart aches to see the violence, racial bigotry division and cruelty permeating this country I love so dearly. This Coronavirus has taken almost 190,000 of our beloved citizens. The loss is heartbreaking.
I am also a war veteran. I served three hardship tours overseas. I served with the 10th Cav 4th infantry division in Vietnam in 1968-69. I was medically evacuated from the field in 1969 to Oji Army Hospital in Japan. I had the distinction of sharing the orthopedic ward with wounded 101st airborne soldiers from Hamburger Hill. Two weeks later I was further evacuated to the Army hospital at Fort Devens. I am proud of my nine years of service. I am proud of the men I served with.
Yesterday, I could not believe what was the top news story. The highest office in the country, the Commander in Chief of our armed forces committed the foulest slander of our war dead. I am not jumping the gun here. Multiple sources from people who were there and heard what he said have confirmed it. So for the losers and suckers I pen this letter for the brave Marines of Belleau Wood (important battle in World War I where the Germans were held off outside of Paris) who gave the last full measure of their devotion and lay in hallowed ground and all those who gave their lives in battle so that we may remain free in the democracy they shed their blood for.
To the narcissist in the Oval Office. You are not worthy to carry John McCain’s jock strap. You have been at the helm for nearly four years now. There are 190,000 citizens who have died on your watch. You are a coward, a bully and a liar. You have systematically destroyed the laws of our great land. You have trampled on our great Constitution. You are a pathetic excuse for a human being unable to feel sympathy for anyone. And now the truth is out, you revert to your stock response, lie and deny.
I would hope every citizen veteran will remember this dastardly attack on our war dead this November and put this bully where he belongs — on the street. He will kill us to be king.
Ed Roche
Center Conway
