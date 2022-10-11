To the editor:
In a recent interview, Ossipee’s state representative Jonathan Smith said his opponent Pat Pustell used “half truths and falsehoods” in a recent interview to tarnish his reputation. That doesn’t sound like Pat Pustell.
She is chair of Ossipee’s public library trustees, a fire commissioner, an active member of her home association and a frequent volunteer at the Carroll County nursing home and does clean water testing.
She’s known as an honest, caring civic leader. So what did Pustell say that offended Smith?
She said, “Ossipee incumbents Jonathan Smith and Glenn Cordelli co-sponsored a bill that would have abolished the Governor Wentworth School District.” The truth is that they co-sponsored House Bill 1679. It emphatically states: “The school board of each cooperative school district shall initiate planning for the dissolution of the cooperative school district by December 31, 2022.”
The Governor Wentworth School District is one of 30 such New Hampshire districts they want to dissolve. Pustell spoke the truth.
She also wrote, “our clean water is under threat from massive out-of-state landfill companies hellbent on turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts’ dump. Our drinking water, lakes and rivers are at risk.”
Here is a recent Boston Globe headline: “As landfill space dwindles in Massachusetts, New Hampshire has become the state’s dumping ground.”
In Dalton. an out-of-state garbage hauler is fighting to place a 180-acre landfill next to pristine Forest Lake. Both the N.H. House and Senate wanted legislation with more protections for our lakes, including those in Ossipee. Smith and Cordelli were part of radical minority of house representatives who voted to keep the old, less protective regulations in place.
Ossipee citizens who want honest government and who value their public schools and clean water should vote for Patricia Pustell on Nov. 8.
DorisAnn Allenson
West Ossipee
