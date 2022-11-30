To the editor:
So nice to know that the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment showed so much sympathy for the “hardship” poor Market Basket would endure if they had to comply with the town’s zoning laws in regards to the size of signage.
Poor, poor Market Basket — apparently it is more important that Conway help a major outside operation make a profit than a local baker who wants to sell doughnuts, and show off the talents of the high school students who designed and painted his sign.
What’s next? Virtually every business in town is suffering for lack of employees — Walgreens pharmacy had to close down on Saturday and Sunday for lack of a pharmacist. The Home 2 Suites Hotel has an empty restaurant — lack of employees? Chipotle appears half empty. Could they use more help?
And here we are helping poor, poor Market Basket come into town with hopes of hiring maybe 100 people who don’t exist, knowing darn well that every one they hire will add to the stress of local businesses. Every business in town is competing for help.
We don’t need to do Market Basket any favors. I question if Market Basket did any due diligence before deciding to move to Conway either with sign compliance, or availability of labor; any hardships are of their own making,
If a smaller sign means less business, and less business means a need for fewer employees, and fewer employees at newcomer Market Basket means some of our local business can fill positions that they have been trying to fill for years already, then so be it.
Don Litchko
Conway
