To the editor:
With all the recent responses to Rep. Jerry Knirk’s article about COVID vaccines it is important to keep in mind a few key points:
• Vaccines don’t prevent people from getting COVID.
• Vaccines do reduce the chance of getting COVID.
• Vaccines do reduce the severity of disease if you do get COVID with over 10 times less likelihood of hospitalization or death.
• Vaccines don’t prevent transmission of COVID.
• Vaccines do reduce transmission since vaccinated people are less likely to get the disease and thus less likely to spread it.
• Memorial Hospital was at full capacity for several days last week.
We are in the midst of a huge surge of COVID in the valley. The number of cases in Carroll County was over 50 percent higher last week than the week before, which was already much higher than during previous surges.
For your own protection, that of your loved ones you spend time with, and for the community at large, you should get vaccinated and boosted. This surge is expected to peak here this month. To save space in the hospital for those who really need it you should avoid large indoor gatherings and wear a well-fitting mask when you are indoors away from your own home.
Dennis Sullivan
Eaton
