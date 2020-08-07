To the editor:
Follow the money. Black Lives Matter equals ActBlue.
The funds donated to BLM are funneled to ActBlue, which directly donates to Democrats and little money goes to our inner cities. They have taken in millions of dollars for BLM and only thousands from those funds are distributed to our inner cities to address problems.
Lastly, no one who supports President Donald Trump is storming a statehouse or screaming at police. We love our men in blue. The white people you see doing any harm are brainwashed by our colleges.
The real anti-Americans are the far-left radical socialists. Good luck in November.
Debra Scialla
Center Conway
