To the editor:
Laura Slitt, in your letter to the editor, your anger over the Trump sign leads me to believe that you voted for Joe Biden and his funding of abortion with your tax dollars in America, Africa and other countries. You are very clear about wanting to save thousands or maybe millions of turkeys from the knife of the butcher at Thanksgiving.
Think about the taxes you pay that are now being spent on funding the abortion of these innocent unborn babies and the couples that would love to adopt them and give them a good home and a chance at life.
David Smith
Center Ossipee
