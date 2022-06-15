To the editor:

Tuesday, June 14, was Flag Day.

Last year, I exhorted people to proudly display their American flag. My flag is at half-staff and will remain that way until I have a reason to display it proudly.

I am proud of my flag, but I am not overly proud of my country.

David Olson

Center Conway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.