To the editor:
I found William Marvel’s recent column “Gulag America” to be deeply offensive. His intimation that government interventions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are tantamount to the abuses of Josef Stalin is absurd. The Soviet Gulag system was a sprawling complex of camps that incarcerated approximately 18 million prisoners.
In her magisterial history of the Gulag, Anne Applebaum recounts the litany of horrors that took place at the camps. At the Solovetsky camp, for instance, prisoners were often stripped naked and tied to benches for eighteen hours at a time in the dead of winter, leaving them crippled.
All of our lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Most of us are tired of wearing masks, social distancing, Zoom meetings, and hybrid education. Many small businesses, particularly restaurants, are in a precarious financial state. We would all like to resume our normal lives. However, to equate the restrictions imposed by state and local governments with Stalinism is to be ignorant of its horrors or worse to have reduced oneself to the role of a mindless provocateur.
Our nation is a powder keg. Rioters have wreaked havoc in a number of cities. Vigilantes have shot and killed protesters marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter. President Donald Trump ordered chemical dispersants to be used on peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square. And most ominously, right wing militias sought to kidnap Gov. Whitmer of Michigan, one of the targets of Mr. Marvel’s ire in his editorial. One would think that a noted historian of the American Civil War would understand the terrible consequences that can ensue from incendiary rhetoric, ideological polarization, and intermittent violence by non-state actors.
Quddus Snyder may have bared his bottom to the local community, but Mr. Marvel has laid bare that he is an irresponsible journalist more interested in fanning the flames of division in this nation than illuminating the policy choices that we will need to make together in the coming months. His editorial has added nothing constructive to the public discourse in these fraught times.
David M. Chamberlain
East Burke, Vt. (formerly of Bartlett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.