To the editor:
I live on Pollard Street in Conway and have to shovel the end of my driveway five to six times every storm.
The sidewalk plow plows the snow into the street and into my driveway. The street plow plows it back onto the sidewalk. Then the sidewalk guy comes by again and plows it back into the street. Then the street plow plows it back onto the sidewalk.
All the time creating two, 12 to 18-inch tall humps in my driveway. It’s like the three stooges drilling holes in the rowboat to let the water out. I’m happy with the street conditions but maybe they should coordinate their routes. Also they used to snow-blow the sidewalk onto my lawn which worked better and not plow the sidewalks, which they do now back onto the street.
David Golden
Conway
