On Nov. 8, we decide who will be our state representatives. Some incumbents should be replaced, and I agree, but Karen Umberger isn’t one of them.
I will state my case without name calling or putting forth twisted information, so here it goes. Her selflessness in doing what is best for our community and is beyond reproach. Her record speaks for itself.
Karen is the chairman of the House Finance Committee (a big deal). Other committees she is an incremental part of are: The Committee to Improve Workforce Development (do I need to say more), State Career Tech and MWV Career Tech Advisory Committee. She is chairman of the Joint Fiscal Committee that approves the allocation of federal dollars. Impressed yet?
If she no longer represents us, we might lose a lot that we have gained. Our community will lose the best representative we could possibly ask for in protecting our interests.
On a personal level, Karen has championed and succeeded in offsetting our property taxes by earmarking $100 million toward reducing them. She successfully had the meals and rooms tax returned to our town, reduced the small business tax, and helped people receive fuel assistance during these difficult times.
Other areas of relief Karen has helped on is provide dental benefits for Medicare recipients and increased coverage for those with mental health issues. We need Karen during these tough times.
No matter what party you belong to, please vote for Karen Umberger. It’s in all of our best interest.
