This is in response to Rep. Jerry Knirk's letter titled "Liberty and responsibility," where he advocates for a far left-wing, authoritarian society where only vaccinated people are allowed to live freely and unvaccinated people are relegated to being second class citizens.
I won't try to convince a tyrant like Jerry about the benefits of liberty since Jerry thinks that government should rule all aspects of of our lives.
However, Jerry's entire justification for a COVID vaccine mandate is based on the following statement he made: "Vaccine mandates in the health-care setting are crucial. Since hospitals and long-term care facilities care for vulnerable individuals, they must do everything they can to maintain safety. This includes a reasonable expectation of a patient or resident not to face unnecessary exposure to an infectious respiratory disease from the health-care worker caring for them."
Well, Jerry, since you're a doctor, I would think you'd want to form your opinion based on science rather than political motives. In case you haven't been paying attention, Jerry, on Aug. 6 of this year, Dr. Rochelle Walenski, the director of the CDC, stated this in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer: “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well” and “They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death — they prevent it” but “what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”
So there you have it Jerry, vaccination does not prevent transmission of COVID according to the top doctor at the CDC; therefore, the vaccine mandate you're advocating doesn't protect patients or residents from "unnecessary exposure" to COVID from health-care workers.
Jerry, please try to do the right thing and follow the science next time in order to keep patients safe rather than doing the bidding of your puppet masters in the pharmaceutical industry.
Dave Mitchell
Tamworth
