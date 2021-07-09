To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu has managed the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, although not to the satisfaction of his Free Stater Republican colleagues. They evidently felt he did not give them enough deference and added provisions to the budget to require more deference in the future.
Of course, that was not the only non-spending provision included in the budget. When formulating a budget to support state operations, if you want to enact pet legislation that you would rather not bring forward and debate on its merits, including it in the budget gives you leverage. And that leverage was used to push several non-spending issues. One was an abortion ban.
What is disappointing is the stunning level of hypocrisy displayed by the governor in addressing this issue. In 2020 he said, “I don’t think we’re looking to make any abortion restrictions in this state.” He described himself as a pro-choice governor. Now, in 2021, he describes the abortion ban inserted into the budget by his Free Stater colleagues as “common sense.” In his often glib manner, he even goes so far as to tell us that our progressive neighbors in Massachusetts have the same late- term abortion ban. That is a massively misleading misrepresentation and can only be an attempt to quiet the pro-choice camp if they are not paying close attention.
It is true that Massachusetts has a statute that addresses late-term abortions, but to give the impression that the New Hampshire and Massachusetts laws have the same impact is dishonest. Massachusetts’ statute has many exceptions, including exceptions for rape, incest and health. It does not criminalize health professionals and does not require ultra-sounds. New Hampshire, on the other hand, has no exception for rape, incest or health. It criminalizes doctors and requires medically unnecessary ultra-sounds for any abortion, early or late.
In his glib manner, Gov. Sununu said he wouldn’t veto the important budget over this small common sense non-spending issue that has been slipped in. During the last budget negotiations he vetoed a compromise budget over a difference of less than .7 percent of the budget. It would lead one to believe a relatively small amount of money is more important than women’s health.
It is obvious that the governor is trapped by his political ambitions and his need for the support of Free Stater Republicans to take the next step in his political career. It would be refreshing if the governor would stand up and support what he has said he stands for, but that is probably too much to expect.
Dave Mason
Jackson
