Blithely Blithely
Fast asleep
Time to wake up
Your free ways weep
There are places
Still to roam
Before you're called
To come back home
Things to feel
That pleasures fill
Don't give up
There's more left still
Like meeting others
Now left out
To show them love
What loves about
Standing strong
Without a crutch
Just with love
Its fiery touch
So , hold on tight
Don't let go
Let that love
Its blithe to flow
Blithely Blithely
You are strong
You're in our minds
And hearts that long
Blithely Blithely
You are sought
We need you NOW!
For all you got
Let your free ways
That love begin
To make this move
That we're now in.
Let your lightness
Fill each form
It sure will help us
To all move on
Blithely......
