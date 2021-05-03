To the editor:
We would like to encourage citizens of Tamworth, Ossipee, Madison, Freedom, Effingham and any citizen interested in community service, volunteerism and anyone dedicated to helping those in need, a chance to learn about the largest service organization, Lions Clubs International.
We ask you to attend the special informational meeting being held Tuesday, May 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Runnells Hall in Chocorua.
This meeting is being conducted by the Whittier Lions Club.
We have been Lions for a combined 105 years (Dannie for 63, Betty for 42) and we can assure all of our neighbors that it is one of the best choices we have made to serve our communities, our neighbors, and our country.
Dannie and Betty Wasson
Chocorua
