Your reader argues that pulling these statues down “destroys history”, but this opinion implicitly asserts that it is through such statues that we teach history. Aside from being false, this ignores the value of context in understanding history.
The United States has fought wars against Great Britain, Spain, and Japan, to name a few. These conflicts are important to understand our nation’s history, but I’d challenge anyone to show me the statues glorifying those English, Spanish, or Japanese who murdered Americans on American soil. Are our history lessons diminished because we don’t have a kamikaze statue in front of our town hall?
And yet there are 1,800 statues celebrating Confederate traitors who fought to destroy our country. Why are statue-defenders not advocating for statues of Usama bin Laden, a man of historical significance who shared the Confederacy’s aim to kill as many Americans as possible to replace our way of life with his own. I find this idea as detestable as glorifying Confederate traitors, and I find the logic that these statues “preserve history” to be exceptionally inconsistent.
Our country exists because those traitors did not prevail. It’s striking then to see some buy into a nonsensical political framing defending public display glorifying these traitors. It should not be political to remove statues of those who worked to destroy our country and murder our people.
It’s time to take down traitor statues and place them in an appropriate museum with historical context at their side, perhaps a list of names of all the Americans they have killed. This way we can truly learn the history of what these men stood for.
Dan FutrellConway
