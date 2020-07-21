To the editor:
Over the years, I have seen many political guffaws. But none like I have seen over the last three years. Beyond the point that the current administration feels it does not have to follow the same rules as any previous president, there is also the lies, innuendos and degradation of any and all other beings.
And the only other candidate running is so old, he may not make it through inauguration.
Between the cries of "I didn't do it," "Fake news" and "I can't remember," I can't be the only person hoping the independents have somebody worth notice ready to leap out of the woodwork.
This is the United States. We used to be a powerhouse. Now we can barely hold our heads up. There has to be something better.
D.R. Kendall
Conway
