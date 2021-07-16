To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu, in a deceptive attempt to have it both ways with independent voters, presents himself as bipartisan and a moderate. However, when Democrats had control of the Legislature in 2019 he vetoed 57 bills, with apparently no qualms. That is neither bipartisan nor moderate.
Sununu has repeatedly said, “I am pro-choice” and “I have always supported a woman’s right to choose and never opposed late-term abortions.” He regretted that the bill to make abortion illegal after 24 weeks was in the budget. However, he did not have the courage to stand up for his own principles and veto a budget which assumed that women were not capable of making their own medical or moral choices.
He also stated he would have preferred not to have the contradictory and confusing language about divisive concepts in the budget, yet supported a budget with huge implications for academic freedom for educators and local control of curriculum. Yet he did not have the nerve to veto a budget with the potential to educationally limit NH children’s knowledge of the breadth and complexity of their country’s history.
Chris Sununu is no moderate. He finds it easy to veto all positive Democratic bills, but is obviously not tough enough to stand up for his own principles against the cultish followers of our former president. We need leaders with moral character and strong personal convictions who can withstand political pressure to conform to party politics. Gov. Sununu is not one of them.
Cynthia Muse
Rye
