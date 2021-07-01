To the editor:
In this polarized culture we need unity. All people of good will can help by showing respect for those who hold opposing viewpoints.
The beginning of hate crimes is portraying the opposition as demonic or subhuman. You published Jonna Carter's caricature of human beings who disagree with her. She expressed it in a most offensive way, which will inflame many readers.
Let's agree to prosecute criminals who harm other people. Let's not vilify conscientious objectors for what they don't do. A priest who does not give Communion to a pro-choice politician is exercising freedom of religion. A Catholic adoption agency which does not place children with same-sex couples is exercising freedom of religion. According to the Supreme Court and the Constitution, these conscientious objectors can't be punished or compelled to violate their conscience.
As editors it is your responsibility to publish your views in a reasonable way that contributes to a rational debate. Instead of dividing us, promote a conversation where we exchange ideas with each other.
You can help unite us.
Colbe Mazzarella
Boston
