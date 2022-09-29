To the editor:
On the New Hampshire ballot this November will be a question as to whether the voters of New Hampshire want to amend the state Constitution. The amendment reads:
“Are you in favor of amending articles71 and 81 of the second part of the Constitution to read: (Article) 71 ( County Treasurers, County Attorneys, Sheriffs, and Registers of Deeds elected.) The county treasurers, county attorneys, sheriffs, and registers of deeds shall be elected by the inhabitants of the several towns, in the several counties of the State, according to the method now practiced, and the laws of the State, provided never the less the Legislature shall have the authority to alter the manner of certifying votes, and the mode of electing those officers; but not so as to deprive the people of the right they now have of electing them.”
Remember Trump Attorney John Eastman. Eastman was a promoter of the dubious ‘independent state legislature theory’ along with others to reverse the 2020 “stolen election.” The theory is that state ;egislatures should have the final say as to the outcome of elections. Basically, the federal government cannot control how the state Legislatures run elections.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court stepped in and disallowed the final Republican re-districting plan for these 2022 mid-term elections. A similar situation occurred in North Carolina. A case before the U.S. Supreme Court, Moore vs Harper, addresses this issue whereby the Court in North Carolina also over ruled the Republican re-districting plan.. Could the current conservative Supreme Court rule that redistricting is not a judicial but a legislative prerogative and if so could that be extrapolated to give the legislative bodies final control of election results. Legislatures are much more likely to be partisan than Courts.
The New Hampshire proposed amendment only refers to county elections.
Understand that other Republican controlled States are also pursuing the same if not similar proposals. The New Hampshire amendment might be just the first step toward legislature controlling statewide and national elections as well.
Do not let this happen. Do your part to save democracy and vote down this amendment.
Rep. Chris McAleer
Jackson
