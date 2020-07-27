To the editor:
In response to letter-writer Susie Mosca (who resigned from the Girls Scouts because of the organization's support of Black Lives Matter) — good riddance.
In case you’ve yet to notice, we live in one of the whitest states in this country, as do you, in Maine.
You cannot teach these girls if your eyes are whitewashed and ignorant to this fact, and the fact that people of color in the valley and beyond should not be fighting for racial equality alone.
What did you do in your 25 years at the Girl Scouts? Because if it wasn’t teaching those girls that there is a world outside of their small town, one that needs fixing and fighting for by little girls like them, you weren’t doing your job very well at all. You say that politics don’t belong in Girl Scouts yet find the need to quote a Bible verse in your letter, as though religion should be noted and politics should not.
I regret to inform you that this is in fact the 21st century, and somebody's right to be equal to other human beings is not political, and the Girl Scouts are doing their job in teaching these young women to fight for the equality that is lacking.
Hasn’t that always been the goal? You quote the “golden rule” but won’t stand for teaching young women about racial inequality that is right under their noses? If you can’t uphold that, if you can’t show the people of color, a minority in your Girl Scouts, that their lives matter too, then you should’ve stepped down a long time ago.
Chloe Armstrong
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.