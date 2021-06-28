To the editor:
New Hampshire Republicans passed a historic budget last week. This budget is a win and it will help the Granite State put its best foot forward as we start the new decade. Rather than asking families to pay more, we reduced government spending by 3 percent.
We were happy to keep our campaign promises and delivered for our communities here in southern Carroll County.
We promised business tax, personal tax and property tax reductions. Our new budget reduces taxes on small businesses, reducing the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax and helping N.H.’s Main Streets to recover after COVID-19.
There will also be over 30,000 small businesses now exempt from filing these taxes, and all PPP loans will be exempt from taxation.
We reduced the Meals and Rooms Tax which will help our tourism industry. We also decreased the tax burden on families and retirees. We eliminated the Interest and Dividends Tax — an income tax on retirees — phasing it out over five years, and provided $100 million property tax relief. This amounts to more than $1 billion in tax savings over the next decade.
We returned resources, not costs, to our communities. Even though we reduced the Meals and Rooms Tax, the state will increase $50.5 million in Meals and Rooms Tax distribution to municipalities. The state will also be providing $15.6 million in grants to keep our water clean, $25 million for the Affordable Housing fund, $30 million in school building aid, and $35 million under the Relief Funding Plan targeted to school districts with the most pressing fiscal need.
Overall, the budget increases education funding by $102 million, now totaling $2.2 billion. The state will even be providing local flexibility for Federal American Rescue Act Funds. This will help our communities make direct investments in infrastructure without increasing property taxes. These are not only valuable investments in our communities but investments that will decrease property taxes.
Our new budget makes other significant investments that will improve Granite Stater’s well-being: $100 million in funding to combat substance abuse, $8 million for community health programs and mobile crisis teams, and $3 million to help veterans and seniors recover from social isolation. It even establishes a voluntary Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, which will prevent any future sales or income tax.
These are just a few of many investments that help us build for the future. Again, this budget promotes fiscal sanity and respects essential services.
We voted for a fiscally responsible budget that reduced the burden on local taxpayers. Like all budgets, we do not support every issue in this budget. We will continue to work on state policies over the coming year. We are proud to serve you in Concord, and we will continue to keep our promises.
Sincerely,
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
Rep. John MacDonald
Wolfeboro
Rep. William Marsh
Brookfield
Rep. Karel Crawford
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.