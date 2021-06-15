To the editor:
Is anyone going to talk about the gypsy moth caterpillar infestation?
Driving through the Birch Hill neighborhood looking up at the trees, you’d think it’s late fall, not days away from summer.
I’ve seen these useless leaf-eaters in past years in lower numbers. This year, however, they are exponentially worse. All oak trees on our less-than-one-acre property have defoliation of 80-100 percent. And they’re still trying to eat every plant in sight.
I’m no entomologist, but the internet is a big place showing research and proof that this infestation can get worse before it gets better and can have some seriously long term negative effects on many plants and trees.
They will soon all become moths and then the females will lay eggs ready by next spring. Sixth grade math tells us that next year could be even more widespread.
Someone please help us as we’re being overrun by creepy caterpillars whose constant defecating sounds like rain in the trees. When these things emerge as moths, we’re all in trouble. But seriously, something needs to be done.
Brian Tetrault
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.