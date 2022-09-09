To the editor:
Fall brings many things we all love — crisp mornings, changing foliage, apple and pumpkin season, the Fryeburg Fair, the list goes on.
To the editor:
Fall brings many things we all love — crisp mornings, changing foliage, apple and pumpkin season, the Fryeburg Fair, the list goes on.
Fall (and spring) also brings a very important, but often overlooked and misunderstood phenomenon: bird migration.
Migratory birds are some of the most fascinating creatures in North America. Traveling hundreds and thousands of miles from Canada to the southern United States and Mexico, these birds rely on these epic journeys for their survival.
Unfortunately, these birds are being threatened. One of the biggest threats being light pollution.
The vast majority of birds that migrate do so under the cover of darkness. Light pollution attracts, disorients and confuses these birds making them unnecessarily tired and vulnerable to many dangers. According to Birdcast.info, an estimated 365 to 988 million birds die annually from building collisions, being second only to cats as the most dangerous source of mortality.
To help these adorable ecosystem necessities make it to their final destinations, we can simply turn off or dim non-essential outdoor lighting during peak migration times: September through October and then again April through May.
Although light pollution may seem like a larger issue in big cities, any little bit we can do to pass the word along and create awareness can help make a difference. Not only can a Lights Out campaign help these birds migrate successfully, it can also help reduce those pesky, climbing energy bills.
To see some amazing research being done by amazing people, and to track bird migration across our area, check out the Cornell Lab’s high-tech (free) tracking website at dashboard.birdcast.info.
Brian Tetrault
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.