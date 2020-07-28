To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu just signed HB 1240 into law, a bill with very high bipartisan support that will close a dangerous loophole in New Hampshire law. The bill will ban sexual contact between school employees and students and expands the definition of sexual assault to include any sexual contact between school employees and students between the ages of 13 and 18.
It’s also a crime to engage in such behavior for 10 months after graduation. The bill was in response to the situation that occurred last year at Concord High School where a teacher engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with his students.
Who would vote against such a common-sense law meant to protect our children from sexual predators? Well, 257 House representatives voted yes but incredibly, 68 House representatives voted no, including one who represents my district and my town of Tuftonboro, Glenn Cordelli.
At the bill signing, the governor said that “if someone violates that trust and their place of authority, or takes advantage of a child, we now have the tools to take the appropriate steps to hold them accountable.” Apparently, Glenn Cordelli does not believe we should hold these predators accountable nor do what we can to protect our schoolchildren.
It is time for a change in Carroll County District 04 and well past time to elect representatives that actually represent their constituents and not radical right-wing philosophy.
Bonnie Chehames
Tuftonboro
