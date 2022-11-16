To the editor:

You might think by the vote totals that the people of New Hampshire are pining for higher spending, steeper inflation, less stringent border control, more unanswered criminal activity and less control from parents over what gets taught in the schools. But those aren’t the reasons I was delighted when Frank McCarthy, Mike DeGregorio and Rep. Karen Umberger, truly likable public servants on so many fronts, were rejected at the polls. Was it not their views on abortion that felled them?

