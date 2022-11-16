You might think by the vote totals that the people of New Hampshire are pining for higher spending, steeper inflation, less stringent border control, more unanswered criminal activity and less control from parents over what gets taught in the schools. But those aren’t the reasons I was delighted when Frank McCarthy, Mike DeGregorio and Rep. Karen Umberger, truly likable public servants on so many fronts, were rejected at the polls. Was it not their views on abortion that felled them?
Recently, we watched in horror as Iranian teenage girls were murdered by Shiite morality police for disobeying the edicts of misogynist Mullahs. The fall of Roe has released a similar group of uberlord wannabes here, men and women who have waited 50 years for the opportunity to legislate their religious fantasies into law.
Oliver Wendall Holmes once wrote a somewhat poetic metaphor for freedom: “Your right to walk down the street swinging your arms stops at my nose.” The analogy doesn’t hold up well in the debate about masks and breath clouds, but it works pretty well for abortion. The state of New Hampshire’s right to swing its laws around should stop at my uterus. (I know. I know. I don’t have one — picky, picky. ) People who don’t understand that jurisdicational issue should be kept some distance from the legislature, as well as the courts.
Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch fooled us once. Shame on them. But if we vote the morality police in now, it's shame on us.
I know it’s a Sophie’s choice. I had to hold my nose when I voted this year. But if we don’t erect protections for pregnant women and pregnant children now, it will only get harder. Now is the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.