Last week, letter-writer Bob Drake called Jan. 6 less dangerous to democracy than Trump’s impeachment. To prove his point, Bob points to Gove’s Rebellion of 1683. Like GOP descriptions of Jan. 6, his description of Gove’s Rebellion is stilted on the facts and whitewashes crimes:
• Gove was a member of the ruling council trying to avoid replacement by newly appointed Gov. Cranfield. Like Trump, a scallywag trying to stay in power.
• Gove surely questioned Cranfield’s legitimacy, but the real issue was the taxes that Cranfield sought to impose on Gove’s landholdings.
• Like Trump, Gove discussed his plan with others, but went it alone when they refused to go along.
• Bob omits that Gove had been drinking, but gilds his story by saying that Gove got on his horse with his sword and trumpet to rally the troops (The trumpet was wielded by a supporter in Exeter — the sole member of Gove’s rabble not arrested).
• Bob implies that Gove was hanged, drawn and quartered, but the truth is that James II (not Charles II) pardoned Gove at the request of his otherwise widow.
Forgotten today, the lesson of Gove’s Rebellion is that insurrection is a serious matter. It was as dangerous in 2021 as it was in 1683. Unlike the drunken Gove, last year’s plotters were able to induce hundreds of other scallywags to attack our Capitol, threaten the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and legislators, undermine our democracy and have several people killed. These serious crimes deserve serious punishment.
Bob’s claim is that Gove was his ancestor. If that irrelevant part of his letter is right, then at least it proves one thing. Apples (and nuts) do not fall far from the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.