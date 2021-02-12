To the editor:
Wow! One day after my letter wishing the severely afflicted Trump Deranged Michael Kerins a quick recovery from his “Donnie” trauma, his connections with publisher Mark Guerringue gave him an immediate slot in the opinion column to vent on me ( Feb. 11).
Gee, his outrage toward me prompted an immediate rebuttal as soon as he read my letter, that same day. I sure as heck wish that I could get a letter posted that quickly.
After Michael’s last tirade against me (you have to read it to believe it) all I can do is mimic San Fran Nan’s fake response to Donald Trump, the guy she (wink, wink) claims she doesn’t hate: “I pray for you.” But, unlike Pelosi, I shall defend your right to bloviate.
This is still an “opinion” page, isn’t it?
Bill Catalucci
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.