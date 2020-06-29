To the editor:
“A second opinion is when we don’t like what the Doctor (Jerry Knirk) said.”
In reply to Mr. Schippani’s rather selfish letter about not wearing face masks, I feel it is imperative to encourage the total use of face masks during this horrible pandemic. Not look for excuses to leave them off.
I wear a mask to protect my family, my friends, the good people I pass in the store and myself. Good masks are readily available and not expensive.
If you breathe in just a few of the virus, you might not get sick, but if you breathe in enough you will. Remember, this disease can be fatal.
There are so many studies on masks that say: maybe no, maybe yes, maybe some of the time, only if you are sick, etc. etc. The COVID-19 virus is a rolling ball, things change, different people have different ideas at different times. However, as of now, end of June 2020, wearing a mask is the name of the game.
Current recommendations from the WHO, which represents World Health, and the CDC, which represents USA health, clearly say wear them, wear them everywhere you are near other people, wear them when you are not sick, and it will reduce the chance of you getting sick.
Anyone who does not is selfishly risking other people’s lives. How? If a person is sick and is asymptomatic, as is believed many are, but does not wear a mask, they are breathing out active virus that can get around other people’s masks, or land on a counter, or a door handle, or a newspaper box, for someone else to touch and get sick. Do the research yourself.
Mr. Schippani says Dr. Knirk doesn’t feel we should do our own research. I can assure you, Dr. Knirk will encourage us all to do our own research. Keep reading, study, I do. I am a first responder, an EMT instructor, and have been for 40 years. I like medicine, I read studies and research a lot and I see differences of opinion, of which there are a lot.
So, my friends, wear a mask. You will be safer, and your community will be safer.
Bill Aughton
North Conway
