To the editor:
I was two days out from signing a contract with a builder to build a vacation home in Conway that I could enjoy with my family and yes, rent. To rent and help pay for the cost to build and maintain it. I did not sign that contract. I will not build that house. Because of that, builders will not get that work. Landscapers and snowplow drivers will not get hired. There will be no furniture bought, no takeout or steaks purchased at the local butcher shop for us to grill. My local property manager will not get his cut to pay for him or his staff who are local residents.
Short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick analyzed and predicted that shutting down short-term rentals equated to closing 18 100-room hotels. Currently there are approximately 1,800 hotel rooms available in the Conway area. Banning vacation rentals removes 50 percent of the available rooms to rent.
A 50 percent reduction in accommodations means a 50 percent reduction to all businesses, restaurants and recreation activities in the area as well. When small businesses are just starting to recover, is this what we should be doing to help them?
I support the regulation of short-term rentals. I support a noise ordinance to go into effect and to be enforceable (with fines). I support having vacation homeowners apply and pay for applications to the town (which would generate revenue to help regulate them). But it doesn’t matter what I support or do not support because I was not allowed to vote in this election even though I own property here.
I am concerned for the small businesses and for the housing market when vacation homeowners start selling off. This is not what progress looks like.
Bethany Bayer
Natick, Mass., and Conway property owner
