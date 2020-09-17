To the editor:
Without considering myself a “sucker,” I would like to address some of Glenn Knoblock’s questions and assertions in his Sept. 11 letter regarding the effects of Donald Trump’s presidency. He asks, “Is your health care better than four years ago”? Why, yes. While paying the same premium, my insurance benefits have increased and my out-of-pocket expenses are less.
Glenn says, “How about the immigration issue? Mexico never did pay for the border.” Well, what did Trump do on the border? He has improved the security with the highest number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants (851,508) in 12 years.
How about the immigrant children kept in cages? Yes, they are fenced in. But as reported by many “news” outlets, this isn’t a practice started during the Trump era. It is recognized as a crisis during his administration because the sheer number of unaccompanied children versus “family” units attempting to cross the border has surged during his presidency.
Trump denigrates our veterans, Knoblock says. President Trump has denied these accusations. I have been taught that actions speak louder than words. Under the Trump administration, The Mission Act of 2018 was passed which assures choice of care for veterans.
Trump also signed an executive order “to provide more benefits to service members transitioning to civilian life in an effort to decrease veteran suicide” (USA Today).
“Civil unrest under Trump’s watch.” Civil unrest or domestic terrorism? Other presidents have endured crises, foreign or domestic that come with the evolution of our experimental Constitutional Republic. The question is how well will our commander in chief respond. Who is perpetrating this “unrest”? Certainly not true supporters of democracy, the republic or patriotism. This is violence; unlawful mobs and rioting in our communities and on local, state and federal properties. Malicious destruction of property, arson, vandalism, threats, assault and battery, insurrection and murder.
Yes, there is a “pandemic” reported but the solution is not to be found in Mr. Knoblock’s rhetoric and accusation which creates fear and emotional paralysis.
Yes, we have a choice. I’ll leave it at that. See you in November.
Beth Dyer
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.