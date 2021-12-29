To the editor:
There is a shadow over New Hampshire that will deprive Granite Staters’ fundamental liberty and self-determination.
On Jan. 1, a new law takes effect banning abortion at 24 weeks — no exceptions, not even for fatal fetal diagnoses. Furthermore, New Hampshire’s abortion ban mandates ultrasounds for every person seeking abortion care, even when not medically necessary.
For most abortions earlier in pregnancy, an invasive trans-vaginal ultrasound is required. If you turn away at the mention of this, imagine what it would be like for a scared, vulnerable, possibly traumatized person to be mandated to undergo this humiliation.
Gov. Chris Sununu says he is pro-choice, but actions speak louder than words. Sneaking through abortion restrictions hidden in a budget bill is not pro-choice. The governor signed the abortion ban. He owns it. He lied to get our pro-choice votes.
New Hampshire, we deserve better than double-talking politicians who will so quickly roll back our rights under the pressure of religious righteousness. Twenty-seven percent of Americans want to overturn settled law on abortion. Sixty percent agree to leave it has been since the 1970s.
The right to bodily integrity is a “Don’t Tread On Me” issue if ever there was one.
Call the governor’s office at (603) 271-2121 and your legislators and tell them you demand the fundamental liberty of self-determination be protected for everyone. Tell them to repeal New Hampshire’s abortion ban and ultrasound mandate.
Beth Baldwin
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.