To the editor:
I read with interest Mr. Webster's letter to the Sun concerning Mr. Long's letter and I have to say that as far as I am concerned Mr. Webster in spot on.
George Floyd died by a rogue cop's knee against his throat. End of story. How sad that there are racists in our own community.
We have a beautiful Philippine family that we love very much, three grandchildren and our daughter-in-law is a delight. Best thing that our son ever did was marry her.
I would like to mention that we know a young man of color from the beautiful island of Jamaica, graduated from the University of the West Indies campus, and I would trust my life to him. I applaud Mr. Webster for his letter.
Bernie Plimpton
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.