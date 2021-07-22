To the editor:
Mowing the lawn with all the rain this year can sure be dicey. While mowing today on a hot sticky afternoon, with rain imminent, I came to the realization that "holy shiitake there sure are a lot of mushrooms this year."
Thousands of them, all shapes, sizes and colors. Some appearing instantly and looking like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceship blasting out of my lawn.
My lawn looks like it has a bad case of the zits — lawn acne, you might say.
When I was awoken about midnight by thunder and lightning and pouring rain, I thought about all those mushrooms that I had sliced, diced and mashed with my Massey Harris. being washed out of my yard and down the road in a witches' brew of mushroom stew!
I have a neighbor who is from Russia who handed me a mushroom she picked in my yard and told me it was edible. I passed on her offer because if I ate that mushroom, I would most likely pass it quickly one way or the other, if you know what I mean.
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
