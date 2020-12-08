To the editor:
It’s been hard not to notice all that goes on in the quaint little town of Eaton. It’s a town where the Little White Church goes topless and a local rabble-rouser goes bottomless.
Approaching Eaton, all the flags and signs of different colors and causes make me feel a little nervous, and I hope to pass through quickly without stopping but my plan is foiled. New four-way stop signs have been installed in the middle of town. As with any four-way, be careful, you might get rear-ended. A roundabout wouldn’t work in Eaton because it seems many locals might be confused about where and how to get off.
As far as the local, oddly named narcissist who set sail this summer on the Silver Sea and parked his flag-endowed garbage scow in the middle for all to see — one Quddus Z Snyder, Ph.D. — I say what’s in a name? Quddus is one of the names of God in Islam, meaning “The Most Holy.”
It’s obviously gone to his head. A first name beginning with Q is odd or like the fifth letter in his rainbow coalition alphabet stew, queer. The Z must stand for zipperhead, one who has unzipped their mind through the use of LSD, and the Ph.D must mean pinheaded Democrat.
I hope Quddus Synder will remember that the Eaton Posse guys don’t need him around anyhow. Quddus obviously has been eating too much red meat and drinking too much milk. He needs to take a break. Go away to the mountains for a sojourn. Maybe go to Laura Slitt’s sanctuary in Bartlett. She could take him in, rehabilitate the meathead and then set the turkey free.
With tongue planted firmly in cheek,
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
