To the editor:

The $400,000 bathrooms sure have stirred up a bucket of s*** in the pages of The Conway Sun.

The vote left the residents bound up tighter than a bull’s butt judging by the numerous letters and commentaries that have appeared on your pages.

Letters from Hounsell and Webster. Columns from good neighbors Carter and Marvel, comments from Crawford and various town officials and an editorial from Guerringue, the publisher of the Sun.

All the local poop as they say. I’m surprised we haven’t heard from Slitt and Roy the peeing DJ on this hot-bottom issue. Oh well, I gotta go.

Barry Ennis

Tuftonboro

