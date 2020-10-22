To the editor:
President Donald Trump, we would welcome your return to New Hampshire where your presidential journey began. There is a special guest suite we have in mind for you in Berlin, surrounded by spectacular mountain views.
No, not the cabin-style guest rooms at Berlin Trails Inn high up on Cates Hill, but rather, another accommodation, located directly across the Androscoggin, where a distinctive room is being prepared for you from which you can gaze out at all the Presidents who helped establish the grandeur of the office you have disgraced, like George Washington, the president who could not tell a lie, and Adams, Jefferson, and Madison, who helped craft the Constitution and Bill of Rights that you neither read nor respect.
Yes, it's a room in our shiny new Federal Correctional Facility for when you finally get convicted of all the federal crimes you have committed — campaign finance violations, conspiring with foreign governments to win the presidency, obstructing justice, using your position for financial gain, tax fraud, caging the children of asylum seekers, and not least of all, conspiring with the Saudi dictator, who owns you, to dismember a mutual critic.
Lest you be forgotten, however, which could only serve to risk a repeat of such a presidency as yours, we are submitting a resolution through our state representatives to re-name the nearby hill with the night soil repository, “Trump Dump,” in your honor, and lobbying our Congressman to provide you a penthouse cell from which to gaze upon it, and a balcony from which to catch the aroma when you parade, Mussolini-style, nose in the air.
Moreover, from your high perch, you will clearly be able to hear the din from the crowds you crave, chanting your name with your favorite cheer, as it echoes through the river valley below you, and from which there will be no escape: "Lock him up. Lock him up!"
Yes, Mr. Trump, New Hampshire eagerly awaits your return.
Theodore and Barbara Bosen
Berlin
